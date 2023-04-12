DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.37. 831,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,828. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.59.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

