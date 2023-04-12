DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,559. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

