DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

MS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

