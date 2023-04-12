DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,038 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. 1,392,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,574. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

