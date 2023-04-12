DT Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $124.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

