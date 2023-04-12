Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 477,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$10.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.