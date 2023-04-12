DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DXPE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,104. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DXP Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1,030.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

