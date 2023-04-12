DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th.
DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DXPE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,104. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
Further Reading
