E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.

EICCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of EICCF stock remained flat at C$3.35 during trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067. E Automotive has a 1 year low of C$3.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.54.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

