East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Trading 0.2% Higher

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.28. 621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 467,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 210,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 174,125 shares during the period.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

