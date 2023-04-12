Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eaton were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Eaton Stock Up 2.6 %

ETN traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $162.88. 1,152,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,350. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.