Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.86. 337,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,984. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

