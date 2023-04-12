ECOMI Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $199.45 million and $679,361.21 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

