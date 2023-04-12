Elastos Price Tops $1.45 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004810 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $276,545.55 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

