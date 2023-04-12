Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Stock Price Up 29.1%

Shares of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating) rose 29.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Electro Optic Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. develops and produces products incorporating advanced electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. Its products are developed through internal research and development programs based on its core technologies in software, lasers, electronics, optics, gimbals, telescopes and beam directors, optical coatings and precision mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.