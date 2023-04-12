Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance

EKTAY stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

