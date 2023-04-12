Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. 89,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 41.89, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.