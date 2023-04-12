Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

