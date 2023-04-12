Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 718,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,259,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 160,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

