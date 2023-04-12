Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PMO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

