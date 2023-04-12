Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 101 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

