Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Embraer traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 203092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

