Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,801,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,339,000 after acquiring an additional 255,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,530,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.