Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,867,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,497,667 shares.The stock last traded at $83.17 and had previously closed at $84.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

