Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 331,538 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

CEQP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -935.68%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Stories

