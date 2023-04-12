Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Profile

The VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (UEVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from emerging economies. UEVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

