Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.