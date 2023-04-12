Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.52. 2,845,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,649. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $188.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.87.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

