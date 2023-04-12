Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.2% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 635,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

