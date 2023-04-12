Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.36. 440,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

