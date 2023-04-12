Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,247 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 257,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.