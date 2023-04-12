Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:HYHG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 3,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

