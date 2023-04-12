Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

