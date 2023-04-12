Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Up 1.5%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 1,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

