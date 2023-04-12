Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $96.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 298.94% from the stock’s current price.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 176,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,076. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $307.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensysce Biosciences

In other Ensysce Biosciences news, Director Bob G. Gower bought 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,235.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

