Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 4,842.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,261,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,193,000 after buying an additional 2,215,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Envista by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,262,000 after buying an additional 1,969,963 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 842,522 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Envista by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,983,000 after buying an additional 651,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Envista by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 382,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,178. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

