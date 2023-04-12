Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up about 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $30,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

