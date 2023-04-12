Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 30,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

