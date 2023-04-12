Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $105.42 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00005162 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $105.42 million and $626,045.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,992.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00307288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00540467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.00429479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,085,159 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

