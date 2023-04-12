Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 119,804 shares.The stock last traded at $77.25 and had previously closed at $74.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56.

Insider Activity

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

