Ethereum Name Service Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $264.51 million and approximately $28.22 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be bought for $13.07 or 0.00043560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,244,862 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

