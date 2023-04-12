Ethereum Trading Down 2.6% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $224.49 billion and $8.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,863.61 or 0.06203776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00059599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00036797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.