EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 7,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 117,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of EVe Mobility Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,667,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,965,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.