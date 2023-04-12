Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,719,992. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

