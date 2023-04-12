Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $497.99. 84,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,586. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.40. The firm has a market cap of $220.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

