Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.75. 79,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.51. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.