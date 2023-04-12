Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,186. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.23.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.