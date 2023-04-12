Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,653 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.02. The stock had a trading volume of 312,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,793. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

