Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $711.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

