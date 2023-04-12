Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

