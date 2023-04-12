Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,170 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,170 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,146. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

